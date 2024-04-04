Study Shows Housing Affordability Decline Over Generations

Housing is far less affordable now than when previous generations were buying their first homes, according to a new study. The study uses 'housing multiples' to compare the affordability of homes over time. In 1970, the national median household income was $9,500 a year and the median price of a single-family house was $17,000, making the housing multiple 1.77. In 2022, the housing multiple was 3.04, a 72% increase.

Colorado saw one of the biggest increases in the housing multiple, up 137% between 1970 and 2022. Early data for 2023 show it's catapulted to 5.84

