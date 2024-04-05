Study Reveals Role of 'Zombie Neurons' in Cerebellum's Function

A study highlights the cerebellum’s role in learning and movement through “ zombie neurons ,” uncovering how these functionally altered but alive neurons are vital for associative learning signals . Nestled at the back of your head, the cerebellum is a brain structure that plays a pivotal role in how we learn, adapting our actions based on past experiences. Yet the precise ways in which this learning happens are still being defined.

A study led by a team at the Champalimaud Foundation brings new clarity to this debate, with a serendipitous finding of so-called “zombie neurons.” These neurons, alive but functionally altered, have helped to advance our understanding of the cerebellum’s critical teaching signals. The word “cerebellum” means “little brain,” despite the fact that it holds more than half the brain’s neurons. It is essential for coordinating movements and balance, helping you perform everyday tasks smoothly, like walking down a crowded street, or playing sport

Study Cerebellum Zombie Neurons Learning Movement Associative Learning Signals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SciTechDaily1 / 🏆 84. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayo Clinic Study Reveals Immune Cells’ Unexpected Role in Anesthesia RecoveryScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Micro-influencers play pivotal role in crises, study revealsYou don't need to be an influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers to have a real-world impact during a crisis, according to a new study published in the Australasian Journal of Information Systems.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Study Reveals Glucagon Receptors' Role in Renal HealthIn findings with implications for future therapies in chronic kidney disease, mouse studies show a protective effect of glucagon receptor signaling in the kidney.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Icy impacts: Planetary scientists use physics and images of impact craters to gauge the thickness of ice on EuropaNew study reveals that Europa's ice shell is at least 20 kilometers thick.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Your brain in the zone: A new neuroimaging study reveals how the brain achieves a creative flow stateA new neuroimaging study reveals how the brain gets to the creative flow state.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Large language models respond differently based on user's motivationA new study reveals how large language models (LLMs) respond to different motivational states.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »