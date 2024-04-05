Study Reveals Role of 'Zombie Neurons' in Cerebellum's Function

A study highlights the cerebellum’s role in learning and movement through “ zombie neurons ,” uncovering how these functionally altered but alive neurons are vital for associative learning signals . Nestled at the back of your head, the cerebellum is a brain structure that plays a pivotal role in how we learn, adapting our actions based on past experiences. Yet the precise ways in which this learning happens are still being defined.
A study led by a team at the Champalimaud Foundation brings new clarity to this debate, with a serendipitous finding of so-called “zombie neurons.” These neurons, alive but functionally altered, have helped to advance our understanding of the cerebellum’s critical teaching signals. The word “cerebellum” means “little brain,” despite the fact that it holds more than half the brain’s neurons. It is essential for coordinating movements and balance, helping you perform everyday tasks smoothly, like walking down a crowded street, or playing sport
