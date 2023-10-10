from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham CountyExperts say married couples can qualify for better credit and better terms on their loans, among many other financial benefits.

asked more than 5,000 U.S. married adults whether they changed their last name after marriage. The survey was conducted between April 10-16, 2023.that most women in opposite-sex marriages (79%) said they took their spouse’s last name when they got married. Another 14% kept their last name, and 5% hyphenated both their name and their spouse’s name.

Among men in opposite-sex marriages, the vast majority (92%) said they kept their last name, while only 5% took their spouse’s last name. Less than 1% of men hyphenated both names. Couple sign wedding certificate, marriage registration and document paper for legal union. (Credit: Getty Images) headtopics.com

The women who decide to keep their own last name after tying the knot include those who are younger, identify as Democrats, are Hispanic or have completed a postgraduate degree, according to the survey.

The numbers of women and men in same-sex marriages in the sample were too small to analyze separately.The researchers also asked people who have never been married whether they would change their last name if they were to tie the knot. headtopics.com

Women who have never been married have mixed views on this with 33% saying they would take their spouse’s last name and 23% saying they would keep their last name. Another 17% of women said they would hyphenate both names and 24% aren’t sure.

Among men, 73% say they would keep their last name, and 20% weren’t sure. Only 2% of men said they would take their spouse’s last name.Another recent study shows that wedding bells aren’t ringing as much nowadays. who were in a relationship but not married to learn about their living situations and future expectations. Zola's director of communications shares how much U.S. headtopics.com

