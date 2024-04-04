Study Reveals Largest Volcanic Eruption of Holocene Era in Japan

Researchers from Kobe University have conducted a comprehensive study of the volcanic deposits around Japan ’s Kikai caldera, revealing that the eruption 7,300 years ago was the largest of the Holocene. By employing seismic imaging and sediment sampling , the team gained insights into the sedimentation processes of underwater volcanic eruption s, demonstrating the vast impact of these events.

Their findings provide crucial information for understanding the dynamics of major volcanic eruptions and their historical and climatic significance

