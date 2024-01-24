Study Reveals General Principles of Neuronal Connectivity

A new study by physicists and neuroscientists describes how connectivity among neurons comes about through general principles of networking and self-organization, rather than the biological features of an individual organism.





ScienceDaily » / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Binance Study Reveals Gender Disparity in Blockchain Startup FundingBinance has released a study analyzing the latest trends in the blockchain startup funding landscape and their influence on gender-based disparity in investment patterns. The study highlights the gap in funding received by male and female-led startups and provides insights into potential solutions for gender inequality in the industry.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Surprising Performance from a Chinese CarA review of a Chinese car reveals surprising performance and luxurious features.

Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »

Climate Change May Affect Australians' Reproductive Health, Study FindsA new study conducted by Curtin University in Western Australia reveals a possible link between extreme bioclimatic exposure during pregnancy and babies' birthweights for gestational age. The study examined over 385,000 pregnancies between 2000 and 2015, focusing on the relationship between low and high birthweights and outdoor heat or cold stress exposures during pregnancy.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Certain Low-Carb Diets May Not Lead to Weight Loss, Study FindsA study found that people who ate a meat-based low-carb diet gained more weight over time compared to those who followed a plant-based version. Experts explain the findings.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

Maryland's General Assembly Faces Tough Choices Amidst Budget GapMaryland's General Assembly convenes with big policy ambitions and a budget gap. Democrats face tough choices to close the gap as the state's economy stagnates and pandemic aid disappears. Lawmakers are ready to unleash their own agendas.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' Campaign Disclosures Reveal Heavy Spending on Travel and HotelsOutgoing Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes continued a pattern of lavish travel and high-dollar events last year, using campaign funds for dozens of airline tickets, booking stays in a slew of hotels and paying for several outdoor adventures. He spent a total of $426,338 from campaign coffers in 2023 with at least $173,577 of that going to travel and hotels.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »