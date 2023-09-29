Study of Md. in-custody deaths finds many occur in first 10 days in jail

A new report of 180 in-custody deaths found about half of those people died within their first 10 days of incarceration. “I think he still would be alive if they would’ve took him to the d--- hospital,” said his wife, Shelby Bitler, 47.

In a statement, Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, called Bitler’s death “unfortunate” and said correctional officers follow the recommendations of medical staff when responding to medical needs. He declined to comment on the Bitler family’s allegations.

Bitler, who had struggled with drugs most of his life, was detoxing from “a gallon of alcohol a day and two capsules of heroin a day” while incarcerated at the time of his death in October 2021, according to an incident report obtained by The Washington Post. Weigand and Shelby Bitler said that Bitler did not drink alcohol. The incident report also stated Bitler resisted medical care.

Although deaths like Bitler's may be technically deemed as natural, Keel said he thinks it would be more appropriate for there to be a category on death certificates that captures death while incarcerated.In the study, the average age of people who died in custody was

