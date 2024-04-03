Study Finds Vapers Have 19% Increased Risk of Heart Failure

Vapers are nearly 20 percent more likely to develop heart failure than those who never vaped, a new study has revealed. The findings add to concerns about the negative health effects of vaping and suggest that e-cigarettes are not a safer alternative to smoking, despite how they are often portrayed. Heart failure is a condition that causes the organ to become unable to properly pump blood around the body.
More than 64 million people worldwide are currently affected by the debilitating heart issue, but numbers are understood to be on the rise. Now researchers from the American College of Cardiology have found that e-cigarette users have a 19 percent increased risk of developing the condition. Scientists analyzed 175,667 US adults with an average age of 52 for around four years and found that people who used e-cigarettes at any point were 19 percent more likely to develop heart failure than those who had never vape
