Study Finds Vapers Have 19% Increased Risk of Heart Failure

Vapers are nearly 20 percent more likely to develop heart failure than those who never vaped, a new study has revealed. The findings add to concerns about the negative health effects of vaping and suggest that e-cigarettes are not a safer alternative to smoking, despite how they are often portrayed. Heart failure is a condition that causes the organ to become unable to properly pump blood around the body.

More than 64 million people worldwide are currently affected by the debilitating heart issue, but numbers are understood to be on the rise. Now researchers from the American College of Cardiology have found that e-cigarette users have a 19 percent increased risk of developing the condition. Scientists analyzed 175,667 US adults with an average age of 52 for around four years and found that people who used e-cigarettes at any point were 19 percent more likely to develop heart failure than those who had never vape

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KJNBNews / 🏆 526. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diet Soda Fans, Take Caution: New Study Finds Serious Heart Condition RiskDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

These Drinks May Mess With Your Heart’s Rhythm, Study FindsA healthy heart is essential to a healthy life. These tips will help you improve your cardiovascular health.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

AI can speed design of health softwareArtificial intelligence helped clinicians to accelerate the design of diabetes prevention software, a new study finds.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Nanoplastics linked to heart attack, stroke and early death, study findsPeople with nanoplastics in their arteries were twice as likely to have a heart attack, stroke or die early from any cause, a new study found.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Parents have a problem with screen time, too, teens sayAlmost half of teenagers think their parents sometimes get distracted by their phones, Pew study finds.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Study Finds Nanoplastics Linked to Heart Attack, Stroke, and Early DeathA healthy heart is essential to a healthy life. These tips will help you improve your cardiovascular health.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »