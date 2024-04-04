Study Finds Pesticide Used in California Homes is a Potent Greenhouse Gas

A recent study by Johns Hopkins University and Scripps Institution of Oceanography found that sulfuryl fluoride , a pesticide used to fumigate homes, is a potent greenhouse gas . The majority of the pesticide's emissions in the United States come from California , particularly Southern California . The researchers discovered that 60-85% of sulfuryl fluoride emissions in the country are from California , with Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties being the main contributors.

This finding highlights the need for stricter regulations and alternative pest control methods to reduce the impact of sulfuryl fluoride on climate change

