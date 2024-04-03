Study Finds No Link Between Diversity in Executive Ranks and Financial Success

A pair of economists investigated a trio of studies that claimed there are bottom-line benefits to diversity in the executive ranks of companies. They found that the linkages did not exist.
The researchers — Jeremiah Green, an associate professor of accounting at Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, and John Hand of the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School —there were no statistically significant correlations between the racial and ethnic diversity of a company’s executive team and its financial success. The paper, published in March in the Econ Journal Watch, examines a very influential set of studies by McKinsey & Co. that claimed to have detected a link between the diversity of executives and higher profits. Those studies encouraged many companies to pursue more aggressive diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) program
