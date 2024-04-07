Study Finds Most Cancer Drugs Granted Accelerated Approval Do Not Show Significant Benefits

In a new study, researchers found that most cancer drugs granted accelerated approval do not demonstrate significant benefits within five years. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval program was created in 1992 to give patients early access to promising drugs. However, it has been found that many of these drugs do not actually improve or extend patients' lives.

The program allows the FDA to grant early approval to drugs that show promising initial results for treating debilitating or fatal diseases, with the expectation that drug companies will conduct further testing and provide better evidence before gaining full approval. While patients may get access to drugs earlier, it also means that some medications may not be effective. The FDA or the drugmaker is responsible for withdrawing disappointing drugs, but sometimes less definitive evidence is considered sufficient for full approval

