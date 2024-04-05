Study Finds More Than One in Eight Women Feel Mistreated During Childbirth

More than one in eight women report feeling mistreated during childbirth, according to a new study from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health . The study found that mistreatment during childbirth is a 'regular occurrence,' according to a news release.

Researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health collected survey data from nearly 4,500 people from New York City and the states of Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia to examine how often mistreatment occurs, what form it takes, and what demographic and social characteristics are more likely to result in mistreatment. Among the general population, one in eight people said they experienced mistreatment in childbirth, with 7.6% of people saying that they felt 'ignored' or that healthcare workers 'refused requests for help' or failed 'to respond in a timely manner.' Another 4.1% of people said they were 'shouted at or scolded' by healthcare providers, and 2.3% said they experienced physical abuse or were 'restrained without consent.' The study also found that women of color, those with lower income, and those with less education were more likely to experience mistreatment during childbirth

