Study finds more people are moving into high flood zones, increasing risk of water disasters

Study finds more people are moving into high flood zones, increasing risk of water disastersA new study finds that far more people are in harm's way as they move into high flood zones around the world.

New Study Finds That Women and Men React Differently To Strain and StressDo you recall the early days of the 2020 Corona pandemic? When businesses, eateries, cinemas, and theaters were shut down. When gatherings with friends and family were restricted. When children had to adapt to learning from their bedrooms and travel was out of the question. Nowadays, it seems tha

These Sneaky Symptoms Could Increase Your Risk Of Early Menopause, Study FindsPlus, what to do with this finding.

Socioeconomic status and power outage duration linked, finds studyCommunities with more socioeconomic vulnerability experience longer-duration power outages than more advantaged communities, according to a study. Research has shown that environmental disasters hit economically and socially vulnerable communities hardest. The research is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

New study finds blocking histones using antibodies alleviated lung fibrosisLung fibrosis is a debilitating disease affecting nearly 250,000 people in the U.S. alone with 50,000 new cases reported each year. There is currently no cure and limited available treatment options, underscoring the pressing need to better understand why people get this disease. In a new study, Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine researchers have identified that abnormal interactions between different cell types, particularly platelets and lung immune cells, promote lung fibrosis. According to the researchers, this study highlights how different cell types work together in lung fibrosis. Platelets are cells that normally form blood clots, but in lung fibrosis they become involved in immune cell functions that end up attacking healthy cells and damaging the lung. While the immune system is supposed to protect us from viruses and bacteria, in patients with lung fibrosis it harms their own body.