Study Finds High TIL Levels Associated with Better Prognosis for Breast Cancer Patients

Journal of the American Medical Association.to explore whether patients with a favorable prognosis can avoid intensive chemotherapy regimens," said lead researcher Dr. Roberto Leon-Ferre, aare more likely to grow rapidly and spread to other parts of the body, and also are more likely to recur following treatment, researchers said in background notes.
However, until now no one has thought to examine whether TILs could be used to help doctors better plan a patient's cancer," said co-senior study author Dr. Matthew Goetz, an oncologist at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.. These patients were followed for an average of 18 years. Five years after surgery, 95% of patients with high TIL levels were still alive, compared to 82% of patients whose tumors had low TIL levels, researchers found. Further, the recurrence rate for breast cancer was significantly lower among those with high TIL levels, results sho
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Parents have a problem with screen time, too, teens sayAlmost half of teenagers think their parents sometimes get distracted by their phones, Pew study finds.
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »