Study Finds High Rates of Mistreatment During Childbirth

More than one in eight women report feeling mistreated during childbirth, according to a new study from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health . The study found that mistreatment during childbirth is a 'regular occurrence,' according to a news release.

Researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health collected survey data from nearly 4,500 people from New York City and the states of Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia to examine how often mistreatment occurs, what form it takes, and what demographic and social characteristics are more likely to result in mistreatment. Among the general population, one in eight people said they experienced mistreatment in childbirth, with 7.6% of people saying that they felt 'ignored' or that healthcare workers 'refused requests for help' or failed 'to respond in a timely manner.' Another 4.1% of people said they were 'shouted at or scolded' by healthcare providers, and 2.3% of people said that providers threatened to 'withhold treatment or force you to accept treatment that you did not want' as part of giving birth. The odds of facing mistreatment increased if a person identified as LGBTQ+, had a history of substance use disorder, was diagnosed with a mood disorder, was unmarried, had a history of intimate partner or family violence, or had Medicaid insurance. Those who had unplanned cesarean births were also more likely to face mistreatment, the study foun

