Study Finds Evidence of Separate Pathways in the Brain for Regulating Fullness and Satiety

Our mouths might help keep our hunger in check. A recent study found evidence in mice that our brains rely on two separate pathways to regulate our sense of fullness and satiety—one originating from the gut and the other from cells in the mouth that let us perceive taste. The findings could help scientists better understand and develop anti-obesity drugs, the study authors say. The experiment was conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco.

They were hoping to definitively answer one of the most important and basic questions about our physiology: What actually makes us want to stop eating? It’s long been known that the brainstem—the bottom part of the brain that controls many subconscious body functions—also helps govern fullness. The current theory is that neurons in the brainstem respond to signals from the stomach and gut as we’re eating a meal, which then trigger that feeling of having had enoug





