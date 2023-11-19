Study Finds Elevated Risk of Breast Cancer After False-Positive Mammography Results

False-positive mammography results are common, but a large population-based cohort study conducted in Sweden found an elevated incidence of developing and dying of breast cancer up to 20 years after a false-positive result. Women with a false-positive mammography result had 61% greater risk of developing breast cancer and an 84% greater risk of dying of breast cancer compared with those who did not have a false-positive result.

However, the investigators also found that the risk for breast cancer varied by individual characteristics such as age and breast density. The analysis provides clues about which patients with false-positive mammography results will go on to develop breast cancer and "can be used to develop individualized risk-basedAbout 11% of women in the US and 2.5% in Europe will receive a false-positive result after a single mammography screening, and previous research shows that these women have a higher risk of developing breast cancer compared with women without false-positive result





