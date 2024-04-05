Study Finds 40% of Adults Experience Solitude Despite Active Social Circles

A significant number of people are experiencing deep-seated feelings of solitude, even amid active social circles , a new study has found. The study, conducted by Study Finds, found that 40% of those surveyed had not engaged in direct conversation with someone else for periods extending at least three days.

Additionally, 28% reported feelings of loneliness during social gatherings, while 25% said they have encountered isolation within their professional environment.

