Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron Continues to Dominate Box Office in China

Studio Ghibli 's The Boy And The Heron might have won the Academy Award at this year's Oscars for Best Animated Picture, but Hayao Miyazaki's latest isn't finished at the box office . Recently arriving in Chinese theaters, the film was able to dethrone Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office and bring in some serious profits. Based on its current trajectory, Ghibli's latest blockbuster might be looking to top six figures in China alone.
If The Boy And The Heron were to bring in over six figures, this would put it over the top for the other film that brought Ghibli home an Academy Award in Spirited Away. Spirited Away ended its Chinese theatrical run making over $69 million USD in the country, meaning that The Boy And The Heron might surpass that quite quickly as How Do You Live's opening day has pulled in around $37 million USD in its first two day
