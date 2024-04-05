Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron Continues to Dominate Box Office in China

Studio Ghibli 's The Boy And The Heron might have won the Academy Award at this year's Oscars for Best Animated Picture, but Hayao Miyazaki's latest isn't finished at the box office . Recently arriving in Chinese theaters, the film was able to dethrone Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office and bring in some serious profits. Based on its current trajectory, Ghibli's latest blockbuster might be looking to top six figures in China alone.

If The Boy And The Heron were to bring in over six figures, this would put it over the top for the other film that brought Ghibli home an Academy Award in Spirited Away. Spirited Away ended its Chinese theatrical run making over $69 million USD in the country, meaning that The Boy And The Heron might surpass that quite quickly as How Do You Live's opening day has pulled in around $37 million USD in its first two day

Studio Ghibli The Boy And The Heron Box Office China Profits Academy Award Spirited Away Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 brings Spirited Away and other Ghibli films back to theatersStudio Ghibli Fest 2024 will bring 14 Ghibli films, including Spirited Away, back to theaters in the US. The festival will run throughout the year and feature English dubbed and subtitled versions with the original Japanese voice work. Other films from Ghibli directors will also be shown, along with surprise special extra content.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron Is Coming to NetflixStudio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron will stream on Netflix internationally.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

All Studio Ghibli Movies In Order of Release Date (Including The Boy and the Heron)All the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Max Extends Studio Ghibli Deal, Includes The Boy and the Heron“Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films.'

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Studio Ghibli Opens Public Display for The Boy and the Heron's OscarStudio Ghibli has put its Oscar for The Boy and the Heron on public display.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron Makes Waves With Chinese PremiereHot off its Academy Award win, Ghibli's latest movie is making waves in China.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »