Studio Ghibli President Explains Why Hayao Miyazaki's Son Won't Be Taking Over

In September, Studio Ghibli made the surprising announcement that it had been purchased by Nippon TV, as the two entities had partnered in the past on more than a few occasions. With Hayao Miyazaki's next film arriving in theaters in North America this December, the legendary anime director has changed his mind and gone from declaring that he would retire to working on his next film following The Boy And The Heron.

The current President of Studio Ghibli, and a co-founder of the legendary studio, is Toshio Suzuki. Suzuki took the opportunity to discuss why it ultimately was decided to not hand the reins to Goro but instead move forward with the acquisition by Nippon TV,"If Goro had become the boss, Ghibli would be a Miyazaki family company. It was the right decision to avoid this situation, because Ghibli is broader than that, has a bigger scope than Miyazaki and I thought. To have the company in the hands of one person would have been too cumbersome. It's better that a solid structure succeeds us."

How Does Goro Feel About All This?Goro Miyazaki, the son of Hayao, even went so far as to state why he took himself out of the running to take over Ghibli,"The fact that Ghibli will become a subsidiary of Nippon TV satisfies me as much as it does Toshio Suzuki. Continuing the business as a small independent company is complicated. We need support to carry on serenely.

Much like his dear old dad, Goro is no stranger to creating anime films of his own. Responsible for the likes of Earwig And The Witch, From Up on Poppy Hill, and Tales From Earthsea, the son of Hayao Miyazaki might not take over Ghibli, but he's sure to be a presence in the future of the studio. While details regarding Hayao's next movie are few and far between, we might never see the director retire from making Ghibli films.

Do you think Goro should have been handed the reins to the kingdom that is Studio Ghibli? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.