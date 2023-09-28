Studio execs to speak in Bayonne, business networking at White Eagle Hall, more to do in Hudson County

Vice President of Business Development Flynn Busson of 1888 Studios will speak with the Bayonne Historical Society on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Nature programs continue at Liberty State Park with the Fall Bird Walk on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Liberty State Park is home to more than 250 distinct species of birds.

Visitors can explore varied habitats and learn to identify some of LSP’s resident and migratory birdlife. A limited number of binoculars are available that can be borrowed. You can bring your own if you have them. The group will meet at the Nature Center located at 275 Freedom Way, Jersey City. The program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and you may register a maximum of six participants per reservation. Pets are not permitted on programs unless they are service animals.Clair Memorial United Methodist Church will be hosting a jazz benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring vocalist Barbara Sharpe, and Winard Harper and Company.

CAS celebrates National Public Lands Day with important discussions The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Miller Branch Library, 489 Bergen Ave., Jersey City.

The rendered entrance to 1888 Studios just west of the Bayonne Bridge. Flynn Busson, vice president of Business Development, 1888 Studios, will speak about the film studio project at the meeting of the Bayonne Historical Society on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

Nature programs at LSP

Nature programs continue at Liberty State Park with the Fall Bird Walk on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Liberty State Park is home to more than 250 distinct species of birds. Visitors can explore varied habitats and learn to identify some of LSP's resident and migratory birdlife. A limited number of binoculars are available that can be borrowed. You can bring your own if you have them. The group will meet at the Nature Center located at 275 Freedom Way, Jersey City. The program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Pre-registration is required for all programs, as space is limited. For more information or to register for a program, contact the Nature Center at 201-915-3400 x503 or email

. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and you may register a maximum of six participants per reservation. Pets are not permitted on programs unless they are service animals.Clair Memorial United Methodist Church will be hosting a jazz benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring vocalist Barbara Sharpe, and Winard Harper and Company.

Donation is $20. Clair Memorial Methodist Church is located at 679 Communipaw Ave., Jersey City.

CAS celebrates National Public Lands Day with important discussions

In honor of National Public Lands Day, The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library will host community discussion on the importance of public green spaces, how they’re essential to our physical, mental and emotional well-being; how they provide us with moments of respite and recharge, and how it is important to preserve and protect them.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Miller Branch Library, 489 Bergen Ave., Jersey City. Guest panelists include Dawn Giambalvo, president of Canco Park Conservancy, Jerome Choice, president of Friends of Berry Lane Park, and Sam Pesin, president of Friends of Liberty State Park.Liberty State Park is bringing back its Kayak Eco Tour due to popular demand from Wednesday, Oct. 4, to Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tours are free on Wednesday and Thursday and $20 per person on Friday and Saturday.

Tours will embark from the canoe/kayak launch located at the south side of Liberty State Park near the Park Office and will highlight the local wildlife and habitats of Caven Point.

Trips will run approximately two hours and will include a brief safety and paddle instruction. No prior paddling experience is required, but participants must be comfortable navigating in relatively deep water. Kayaks, personal flotation devices and paddles will be provided.

All participants must be at least 16 years of age and must also complete a waiver prior to their scheduled eco tour. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Participants are limited to register for one kayak tour per season and can reserve a maximum of four spaces per reservation. No spaces can be reserved until registration and/or payment is received. For more information or to request an application for registration, please contact the Liberty State Park Nature Center at1888 Film Studios executive to speak to Bayonne Historical Society

President Lee Fahley of the Bayonne Historical Society announced that Flynn Busson, vice president of Business Development, 1888 Studios, will speak about the film studio project at the meeting of the Bayonne Historical Society on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

The presentation will take place at American Legion Post 19, 683 Broadway, between 31st and 32nd streets in Bayonne.

The 1888 Studios are planned for the southwest corner of Bayonne at the former location of the Texaco oil refinery.

Busson is a member of the ownership team of 1888 Studios and is involved across all areas of the project. A graduate of Babson College with a double major in finance and real estate, he worked for a boutique asset manager in Singapore, where he aided in managing the U.S. and E.U. portfolio of hospitality assets.

Since joining the 1888 Studios project in 2021, Busson now oversees all areas of the project including design, operations, finance, market outreach, construction and more.

The public is invited to attend the event and the Bayonne Women’s Club will provide light refreshments for the program.

North Bergen hosting events for Hispanic Heritage Month

North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco has announced a lineup of events and activities in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which will take place until Oct. 15 with a series of programs designed to honor the heritage and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

The events are a joint effort of municipal departments, local organizations, businesses and community members to celebrate the traditions, art and history of the Hispanic and Latino cultures.

The event highlights include the Hispanic State Parade of New Jersey on Monday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. along Bergenline Avenue. There will also be a Children’s Rain Stick Craft on Monday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m. at the Gutenberg Resource Center, 7002 JFK Blvd. E m4, Guttenberg; the Main Library, 8411 Bergenline Ave., North Bergen, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m.; and at the North Bergen Recreation Center & Library, 1231 JFK Blvd., North Bergen, Thursday, Oct. 5, at 3:30 p.m..Bayer Consumer Health will be hosting Community & Connection at White Eagle Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will include food, beverages, and conversations with health and well-being leaders.

Bayer Consumer Health is hiring across levels and functions. Anyone interested can learn more by talking with team members at the event. Those looking for a new photo for their LinkedIn profile can get their headshot taken by a professional photographer.

The panel begins around 6:15 p.m., with networking and additional conversation continuing afterwards. The recommended attire for the event is smart casual.

White Eagle Hall is located at 337 Newark Ave., Jersey City.Finnegan’s Pub in Hoboken will have Blanket Approval, Becky Crosby, and Emergencies performing live on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m.

Blanket Approval, a 4-piece indie rock band from New York City, formed in 2021 with lead singer Jack Matteucci, drummer and singer Joey Hadden, bassist Max Mena, and keyboardist and guitarist Rahul Chakraborty. The band has played all over the Northeast including Boston and Baltimore.

Twenty-three-year-old pop and funk artist Becky Crosby of Montclair is supported by a group of musicians, that combine influences such as jazz, classical and contemporary genres.

Jersey City-based Emergencies, an alt-pop-dance-punk band fronted by Lindsay Sanchez and Brendon Masters, recently a new EP this summer available on all streaming platforms.

Finnegan’s Pub is located at 734 Willow Ave., Hoboken.

NJSBDC and NJCU School of Business host ProcurementCon

N﻿JSBDC and the NJCU School of Business will host ProcurementCon 23, New Jersey’s small business government contracting, educational and networking event, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The day will be filled with educational tracks, panels and lectures that should be useful to all small business owners and entrepreneurs and will feature key buyers from federal, state and local agencies. There will also be small business development workshops to help businesses grow. You can also learn how to become a government contractor.

Guest speakers include S﻿heila Harris-Adams, Director NJSBDC at NJCU; W﻿hitney Ulma, founder of The City Pulse; E﻿ric Vincent, founder of Black Ink Creative Partners,and J﻿enn Perkel, founder of HearHere LLC.. The event takes place at 200 Hudson St., Jersey City.Christian Music Revival, a free Christian concert hosted by The Mann Clan, a family band from Nashville, TN, will be held at the Bayonne High School Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Featured guests include Adam Crabb, lead singer of Gaither Vocal Band, and Terah Crabb-Penhollow of the award winning Crabb Family.

Free parking will be available for all attendees. There is also a voluntary donation to help cover expenses. All donations annotated with donor’s name and address will be tax deductible.

The Bayonne High School Auditorium is located at 669 Ave. A, Bayonne.Hudson County’s 2023 Oktoberfest takes place at 3167 Kennedy Blvd., North Bergen, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 9 p.m. with three bands, kid’s activities, and food.

Musicians include the Peruvian three-piece band Moises Salazar from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Grupo Warachando from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., and Raphy Castillo & Sexteto Quisqueya from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Presale Tickets online are $15 per person. Tickets sold at the door on the day of show are $20 per person. Children under 10 get in for free. VIP tickets, sold online prior to the show, are $55, and include one complimentary beverage ticket, a souvenir pilsner beer, dedicated bar and a dedicated tented VIP section. There will also be limited VIP parking available for $20 per vehicle..Corgi Spirits at the Jersey City Distillery will celebrate the release of Stu Horvath’s new book, “Monsters, Aliens, and Holes in the Ground,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Fans of sci-fi, horror, and adventure can meet the author in person and learn about the inspiration behind his stories.

The event is free to attend. Corgi Spirits at the Jersey City Distillery is located at 1 Distillery Dr., Jersey City.

