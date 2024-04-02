Students Use Music, Essays, and Poems to Address Bias and Discrimination

Students trying to change the world through music, essays, and now poems, stopping bias and discrimination will dialogue about a variety of issues. For the first time in four years, the program will be live in the Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

This year saw 500 entries involving 4100 students with $100,000 awarded in scholarships.

