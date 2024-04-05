Students Protest for Increased Education Funding in Alaska

Calls for increased public education funding echoed across Alaska as students protest outside Lathrop High School . The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District faces a $28 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year, leading to potential cuts in class sizes and the closure of Ben Eielson Jr.

/Sr. High School.

Alaska Education Funding Protest Lathrop High School Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Deficit Class Sizes Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KXDF News 13 / 🏆 266. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaska girls high school soccer powers embark on 2024 season with high expectationsReigning Division I state champion South and rival Dimond are confident and loaded with talent despite losing key seniors from last year’s teams.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Northeast High School students return to school after shooting injures eight of their ownJuniors and seniors were the first to return, their principal said they'd switch with freshmen and sophomores Tuesday to allow “small group and individualized support” from staff.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Two Senn High School Students Wounded in Shooting Off School GroundsTwo students from Senn High School in Chicago were injured in a shooting that took place off school grounds. The incident occurred after dismissal when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to the students and a gunman inside the vehicle opened fire. The victims, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken to the hospital in good condition. The school principal issued a letter to inform the community about the incident.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Putnam County School District teaching high school students how they can factor in construction plansMajor renovations are coming to the district and being short on certified contractors, the high schools have a solution.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Anchorage mayoral and school board candidates speak directly to Gen ZChugiak High School students hosted a forum for mayoral and school board candidates.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Hundreds of Alaska students participate in statewide walkout protesting flat school funding and education bill vetoStudents wearing red walked out of school, held up signs and chanted slogans calling for increased education funding, from Anchorage to Utqiagvik to the state capital.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »