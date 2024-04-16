S1: Reporter. It's time for Midday Edition on Kpbs. Today we are talking about students finding success outside of a four year degree in the trades. I'm Jade Hindman. Here's to conversations that keep you informed , inspired , and make you think. College isn't the only inroad to success.

S2: Right. So I did , three years before , uh , deciding to change gears. Um , I went there for aerospace engineering , and , like , I had these dreams of building rockets and learning how planes work and stuff like that , and I like , I didn't really get much of that.S2: It was it was kind of just like the only pathway that they really presented for me. And so I was like , cool.

S2: But there's other paths that you can take as well. Um , and in addition , the , the health hazards and , um , if you wear the right gear and you do the right things and take the preventative maintenance , it has gotten a lot better to where you're not going to have as much of a tax on your body.

S5: Absolutely. In fact , we did a lot of conversation around trades with the the counselors and the high schools and talking to them about it's no longer colleges , a one size fits all for all students.

S1: Well , and I want to bring in to the conversation Amrita Herman , she's dean of career education and workforce development at the San Diego Community Colleges district. Amrita , welcome. Hi.S1: So glad to have you here. Um , so we're hearing about Gen Zers moving away from four year colleges to pursue trade careers. You all have a lot of programs for that. Tell me more about how community colleges fit in. Thanks.

