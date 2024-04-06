Students at Incarnate Word High School Prepare to Photograph Solar Eclipse

Scientists and researchers from across the country have spent the last several months preparing for the rare total solar eclipse that will occur in the U.S. A team of six students at Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio, known as 'The Solar Sisters', have been calibrating equipment and practicing to photograph the eclipse.

