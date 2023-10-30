Student-loan servicer MOHELA failed to send 2.5 million borrowers timely bills

One of the government’s student loan servicers failed to send timely billing statements to roughly 2.5 million borrowers, pushing more than 800,000 into delinquency, the Department of Education said Monday.

The announcement comes after weeks of complaints from borrowers as student-loan payments resumed for the first time in more than three years after the pandemic-era payment pause. Borrowers have reported long call wait times, getting incorrect monthly payment quotes and receiving bills even after they’ve been told by the government that they qualify for debt forgiveness.

“The actions we’ve taken send a strong message to all student loan servicers that we will not allow borrowers to suffer the consequences of gross servicing failures,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement announcing that the agency would withhold funds from MOHELA. “We are committed to fixing our country’s broken student loan system, and that includes strengthening oversight and accountability and taking every step possible to improve outcomes for borrowers. headtopics.com

Complicating the unprecedented task of resuming payments was the Biden administration’s announcement that it would revamp student loan repayment plans. Officials launched the SAVE plan earlier this year. While the program provides historically low monthly payments for wide swaths of borrowers, it’s new both to servicers and to borrowers, which has posed challenges for implementation.Servicers and the agency are dealing with less than ideal levels of funding as payments resume, they’ve said.

Borrowers affected by these errors as well as borrowers impacted by the MOHELA billing statement issue will be placed into forbearance the agency said. Any months spent in forbearance will count as progress towards various forgiveness programs, the Department said. headtopics.com

