Student loan payments resume October 1 even if the government shuts down. Here's what to know.

Americans with student loan debt will begin repaying their loans starting on Sunday after a hiatus of more than three years. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of time to pass spending measures by Saturday night, when the federal fiscal year draws to a close.

Without such measures, the government will shut down on Sunday, causing millions of federal workers to be furloughed and many governmentStudent loan repayments aren't among those services that will be paused, officials said.

"Even if extreme House Republicans needlessly shut down the government, loan payments will continue to be due starting this month," an Education Department spokesperson told CBS News. That's because servicers will still be able to process payments regularly. Still, some people could experience problems elsewhere due to the furlough of department employees, such as those who need to seek help from the Education Department or students who are applying for federal aid. There could also be disruptions in disbursing Pell Grants and for people who are applying for federal loan forgiveness.

But for those whose loan payments are due in October, it will be business as usual. Here's what to know.

that could start that same day, according to Education Department officials.

But for those whose loan payments are due in October, it will be business as usual. Here's what to know. Payments will be due starting in October, federal officials said. You should have received a billing statement or other notice at least 21 days prior to the bill's due date. If you didn't receive a billing notice, contact your student loan servicer, the Education Department said.

While payments are due in October, interest already started accruing on September 1.Some loan servicers changed during the pandemic, which means the entity that handled your loan prior to March 2020 — when the repayment freeze began — might not be the company that you are now dealing with. (Some of the changes are listed by the Education Department