Student loan forgiveness: 125,000 borrowers to get good news about debt relief

An additional 125,000 student loan borrowers will see debt relief from the federal government according to an announcement from the White House.>> Read more trending news

The debt relief is coming through three different already existing debt relief programs that have had problems in the past, the administration said.The new debt relief plan includes 53,000 borrowers who will receive debt cancellation under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Finally, nearly 22,000 borrowers who have a total or permanent disability have now been approved for an automatic debt discharge through a data match with the Social Security Administration. In August, the administration also launched an income-driven repayment plan called SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) that will reduce monthly payments for eligible student loan borrowers.

