Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to Puyallup High School

A student at Puyallup High School was arrested for bringing a gun to school. The incident was discovered on Thursday morning when students were informed. Some students expressed concerns about the lack of communication from the school regarding such incidents. A parent witnessed a student being escorted out in handcuffs and later received an email from the school confirming the presence of a 17-year-old student with a gun

. The student was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. The school did not go into lockdown as the student was already isolated in the front office. Police believe that the student did not have any intention to harm anyone, but students are worried about the fact that the student carried a gun throughout the entire day

