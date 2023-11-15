Struggling NFL Teams Make Changes in Search of Improvements

Las Vegas already fired its head coach, and Buffalo dumped its offensive coordinator Tuesday. In Carolina, Frank Reich is now taking back the offensive play-calling he handed off to one of his assistants just three games ago. Struggling NFL teams in search of answers are making big changes in hopes of spurring big improvements.

There will be no such developments this week with the Chargers , coach Brandon Staley saying Wednesday that he will continue to call the defensive plays for a unit that has lacked any sort of consistency. “I think that every situation is different,” Staley said. “I think if you feel like it gives you the best chance to win — or you think that it could spark your team or something — people do that. But we don't feel like that's the direction that we're going to take.” Staley’s defense yielded 41 points and 533 total yards to Detroit on Sunday, the Lions averaging 8.3 yards per play. Though a season-worst in points, the Chargers gave up more yardage (536) in a 36-34 Week 1 loss to Miam





