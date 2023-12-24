Struggling Madera Hospital Still Searching for Buyer or Partner

Earlier this year, the state created a loan program to help struggling hospitals stay afloat and reopen Madera County's only hospital. However, almost a year after its closure, Madera continues to search for a buyer or partner. The state's emergency fund for financially distressed hospitals allocated up to $57 million for Madera, but the funds are on hold until a purchase or partnership deal is secured.





