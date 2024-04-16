Struggles of a Boarding House in 1930s Minnesota

It's a boarding house in Duluth , Minnesota in the 1930s and the Depression is not only in full swing, but it won't be ending any time soon . The people living there, the boarders as well as the family in residence are scraping along, just trying to survive.

"Most of her life she’s been the person in control and her husband kind of followed her along. But she's losing her mind struggling with what may be dementia. So Nick her husband has to take over," Blood says. Problem is, he's made some bad investments in the past; the Laines have no money.; and if he can't work something out, they will be homeless.

The national tour is a special triumph for Blood who spent a long time standing in the wings in the Broadway production, waiting for her chance to go on for this and three other roles."I went on quite a bit because of COVID," she says. Now she's happy that the role of Elizabeth Laine is all hers. And then there are the boarders, some of whom move in and out of the play. Things come to a pivotal moment when during a night's storm, a Bible salesman and a boxer, not thriving in his chosen career, come looking for a place to stay.

Boarding House Duluth Minnesota 1930S Depression Financial Struggles Mental Struggles Great Depression Homelessness

