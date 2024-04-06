Structure Fire Burning in Falcon, Evacuation Orders Lifted

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a structure fire burning southeast of Falcon . Evacuation orders have been lifted and pre-evacuations were issued due to a wildland fire . The cause and extent of the fire are currently unknown.

