Structure Dynamics of Coronavirus Spike Glycoproteins

Coronavirus spike glycoproteins presented on the virion surface mediate receptor binding, and membrane fusion during virus entry and constitute the primary target for vaccine and drug development. How the structure dynamics of the full-length spikes incorporated in viral lipid envelope correlates with the virus infectivity remains poorly understood.

Here we present structures and distributions of native spike conformations on vitrified human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63) virions without chemical fixation by cryogenic electron tomography (cryoET) and subtomogram averaging, along with site-specific glycan composition and occupancy determined by mass spectrometry. The higher oligomannose glycan shield on HCoV-NL63 spikes than on SARS-CoV-2 spikes correlates with stronger immune evasion of HCoV-NL63. Incorporation of cryoET-derived native spike conformations into all-atom molecular dynamic simulations elucidate the conformational landscape of the glycosylated, full-length spike that reveals a role of hinge glycans in modulating spike bendin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REUTERS: Arson ruled in fire that damaged Los Angeles freewayA weekend fire that heavily damaged an elevated stretch of a downtown Los Angeles freeway, forcing an indefinite closure of the structure, was found by investigators to have been deliberately set, state officials said

Source: Reuters | Read more »

DİSCOVERMAG: Crows: The Human-like BirdsScientists have discovered remarkable similarities between crows and humans in terms of brain structure and behaviors. Crows exhibit extraordinary intelligence and have long life spans, social lifestyles, and large brains. These findings have captivated ornithologist John Marzluff for decades.

Source: DiscoverMag | Read more »

BUST_MAGAZİNE: Storm Chasers: Witnessing the Beauty and Power of NatureMost people will do whatever it takes to avoid severe weather, but not these women. They’re storm chasers, driven by a passion to witness the beauty and power of nature firsthand. Jennifer Brindley, a storm chaser from McCook, Nebraska, captured a rare shot of a tornado with its supercell structure above it.

Source: bust_magazine | Read more »

WGAL: Astronomers discover Milky Way-like galaxy challenging theories on galaxy evolutionAstronomers have spotted a galaxy in the distant universe that closely resembles the Milky Way, challenging key theories on galaxy evolution. The faraway system, called ceers-2112, is a barred spiral galaxy and is now the most distant of its kind ever observed. The galaxy's distinct structure was already in place 2.1 billion years after the big bang.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

LATİMES: Hollywood Political Donations Expected to Spike After SAG DealWith the Screen Actors Guild reaching a tentative deal, Hollywood political donations are expected to increase. President Biden and other candidates are planning to raise money in Los Angeles, a region that has been avoided due to strikes. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have faced difficulties in tapping into entertainment-industry donors this year.

Source: latimes | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Biden administration hiring attorneys to handle vaccine lawsuitsThe administration of President Joe Biden is hiring additional attorneys to help handle the workload from vaccine lawsuits after seeing a spike in people filing claims.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »