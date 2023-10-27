Strongest Santa Ana winds of the season forecast to increase fire risk, power outages across SoCal

The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season is forecast to increase the risk of wildfire danger across Southern California, as well as the potential for power shutoffs. Fire weather conditions are forecast from late Saturday through Monday night due to Santa Ana winds along with low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. A fire weather watch was issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, warning of dry conditions in the region and widespread single-digit humidity.

Southern California Edison's team notified customers that the high winds and dry vegetation could increase the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in order to keep communities safe from fires that are ignited by downed power lines. 'We know that shutoffs significantly affect our customer’s daily lives and create hardships for them,' officials said in the announcement.

