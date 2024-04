Strongest Earthquake in 250 Years Hits New Jersey

Today's earthquake is the strongest to hit New Jersey in almost 250 years, according to state data. Surveillance video from a coffee shop in Boonton, New Jersey , shows customers' terrified reactions as the quake hit.

Delta Air Lines flights are moving normally, except for two flights bound for Newark Liberty International Airport which were diverted. Newark airport reported flight disruptions. The American Museum of Natural History said it has not identified any damage to museum artifacts.

Earthquake New Jersey Surveillance Video Delta Air Lines Flight Disruptions American Museum Of Natural History

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In images: New England's 'Town Meeting' tradition gives people a direct role in local democracyWHAT: Town Meeting is a New England tradition that dates back more than 250 years.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Former SDSU president praised for academic, athletic success dies at 82Weber died Sunday at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey lawmakers weigh raising gas tax, new $250 registration fee for electric vehiclesIt could be getting more expensive to drive electric vehicles in the Garden State.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New Online Casinos in New Jersey for 2023NJ Online Casino players can use AMNY for the latest information, details, and bonuses regarding New Online Casinos in New Jersey for 2023.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

New York, New Jersey governors pledge to ease Baltimore port burden, expand shipping capacityNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy directed their ports Thursday to accept additional cargo to alleviate supply chain pressures from the shutdown in Baltimore.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey and New York battle in court over controversial congestion pricing planIssues the sides are at odds over include a full environmental review and money the Garden State claims it is entitled to.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »