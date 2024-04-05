Strong Storm System to Bring High Winds and Fire Danger to Colorado

A strong storm system will impact Colorado this weekend with gusty winds and high fire danger , along with rain, snow and colder temperatures in the western side of the state. The Denver metro area could see winds of 60 to 70 mph on Saturday. Wind gusts could reach 90 to 100 mph in the foothills. High Wind Watches and Wind Advisories in effect across parts of Colorado , as well as a Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of Colorado 's mountains.

In the Denver area and on Colorado's eastern plains, a High Wind Watch, a Red Flag Warning and a Fire Weather Watch are all in effect for the weekend. The High Wind Watch goes from 9 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. The Red Flag Warnings issued across Colorado, including the Denver metro area, said conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

Colorado Storm Winds Fire Danger Rain Snow Temperatures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NEWS / 🏆 238. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flood watches, winter storm warnings: Easter weekend storm proving strong, wet, windyThe Easter weekend storm moving into Southern California late Friday is expected to create hazards across the region, with possible flooding, thunderstorms, heavy snow and strong winds remaining a concern through Sunday.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

752 Colorado veterans placed in permanent housing in 2023, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System saysSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Storm system to bring strong winds, heavy rain to Chicago area Monday, TuesdayA strong storm system is predicted to bring gusty winds and localized downpours across the Chicago area Monday and Tuesday.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Strong storm system to hit Arizona on Easter weekendWarm week, stormy weekend.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Thursday's winter storm boosts Colorado snowpack in most of stateRobert Garrison is a Colorado native who grew up in Montrose and attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He is an AP award-winning journalist who joined Denver7 in August 2016 after working for several other stations across Colorado and Oklahoma over the past decade.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Major winter storm blankets Colorado: Here’s how much snow fellOuter portions of the Denver metro area saw 20 to 24 inches of snow.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »