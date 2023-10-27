Strong Santa Ana winds predicted for San Diego County

Onshore winds and cooler temperatures in San Diego County were expected to through Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Late Saturday into Sunday could see a transition to offshore flow and warming temperatures, with multiple rounds of Santa Ana winds through the middle of next week. Strongest Santa Ana winds look to occur Saturday night into Sunday.

Much drier conditions resulting in elevated to critical fire weather conditions can also be anticipated through midweek. Onshore flow returns from next Thursday onward.The combination of winds and very low humidity may lead to periods of critical fire weather Sunday and Monday, with near-critical conditions continuing Tuesday and Wednesday as weaker offshore winds prevail. headtopics.com

It will be mostly sunny near the coast Friday, with high temperatures from 66 to 70 degrees, the NWS said. The inland areas will be mostly sunny with a high of 71. It'll be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 65 to 74. The deserts will be mostly sunny with highs from 84 to 87 .

High temperatures over the next few days could remain 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the seasonal normal because of a deep marine layer and persistent onshore winds. Stronger and gustier winds may occur over the mountains and deserts as well as the coastal waters starting late Friday afternoon and evening and continuing into Saturday. headtopics.com

Peak wind gusts look to be around 40 to 50 mph, with the strongest winds occurring over ridgelines and below mountain passes, as well as through wind-prone canyons. Upper level ridging then builds in behind over the Great Basin behind this shortwave. The resulting northerly flow and cold air from the Great Basin region could lead to a period of Santa Ana winds.

Read more:

KPBSnews »

Santa Ana winds to blow through Southern California Sunday, MondayForecasters advise residents to be aware of the increased fire danger and bring inside any objects that could fly away. Read more ⮕

Santa Ana WindsThe most important stories for you to know today Read more ⮕

Santa Ana winds will stoke wildfire danger and send dust flying starting this weekendThe winds will blow on and off from late Saturday to early Wednesday and will push coastal temperatures into the low 80s. Read more ⮕

LA Halloween weekend: Santa Ana winds to batter Southern CaliforniaThe first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring dry and gusty conditions to SoCal through Halloween weekend. Read more ⮕

Strongest Santa Ana winds of the season forecast to increase fire risk, power outages across SoCalThe strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season is predicted to increase the risk of wildfire danger across Southern California, as well as the potential for power shutoffs. Read more ⮕

Season's strongest Santa Ana event will elevate fire risk in Southern California this weekendStrong winds expected in parts of Southern California later this weekend could cause damage and increase the risk for wildfires, as the season&8217;s strongest Santa Ana event to date will impact millions in the region, warn AccuWeather meteorologists. Santa Ana winds, which occur when warm air blows and picks up speed as they travel from... Read more ⮕