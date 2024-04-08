Strong Job Creation in March Surpasses Expectations

10-year Treasury numbers showed job creation in March easily topped market expectations. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8%, as expected. Many market watchers noted that the blockbuster report would be yet another reason for the Fed to take its time. Signs that the U.S. economy is in good shape managed to overcome concerns that the Fed might put off its rate hikes amid inflationary pressures. The fed funds futures market is still pricing in that the U.S.

central bank will start cutting in June

Job Creation Unemployment Rate Fed U.S. Economy Rate Hikes Inflationary Pressures Fed Funds Futures Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Forex Today: The Fed, the whole Fed and nothing but the FedThe Greenback managed to maintain its multi-session constructive bias well and sound and propel the USD Index (DXY) back above 104.00, albeit ephemerally.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Strong jobs, strong growth, not enough: The economic win still eluding BidenPresident Joe Biden has benefited from strong growth in economic output and jobs, but high inflation and interest rates still weigh on his approval ratings.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Utah State vs Purdue Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Edey Continues Strong March MadnessMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Utah State [Nickname 1] vs Purdue [Nickname 2]. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Utah State vs Purdue Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Edey Continues Strong March MadnessMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Utah State [Nickname 1] vs Purdue [Nickname 2]. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Grambling vs Purdue Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Boilermakers' March Madness Redemption Tour Starts StrongMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Grambling Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Grambling vs Purdue Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Boilermakers' March Madness Redemption Tour Starts StrongMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Grambling Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »