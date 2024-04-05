Strong Earthquake Shakes New York City and Surrounding Area

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 rattled New York City and the surrounding area. The quake occurred near Whitehouse Station , New Jersey , approximately 40 miles west of New York City . There have been no major reports of damage so far. The impact was felt throughout the Tri-State Area , including Syracuse, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed concern about possible aftershocks and has initiated a damage assessment. She also spoke with New Jersey Gov.
Phil Murphy
