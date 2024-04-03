Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Leaving Nine Dead

Taiwan's strongest earthquake since 1999 hit the island early Wednesday during morning rush hour, damaging buildings and highways and leaving nine people dead. The earthquake was 7.2 magnitude according to Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency, while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.

4. Multiple aftershocks followed, and a tsunami warning was issued but later lifted. Nine people died in the quake, including three hikers in rockslides and a van driver hit by boulders.

