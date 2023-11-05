Strong earthquake hits northwestern Nepal, killing over 100

Helicopters and ground troops rushed to help people hurt in a strong earthquake that shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, killing more than 100 people and injuring dozens more, officials said Saturday.

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADNDOTCOM: Death toll tops 100 after magnitude 5.6 earthquake in NepalAt least 128 people were killed and dozens more injured, officials said Saturday.

Source: adndotcom | Read more »

ALLSİDESNOW: Nepal earthquake: More than 150 killed in remote western NepalMore than 150 people have been killed after an earthquake struck remote western Nepal on Friday. Security forces have been deployed to help rescue ...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »

WJXT4: Strong Earthquake Hits Northwestern Nepal, Killing 128Nepalese authorities are focused on finding survivors after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Nepal, killing at least 128 people and injuring dozens more. Communication is still cut off in many areas, making it difficult to determine the full extent of the damage. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and mountain trails, while helicopters are being used to transport medical workers and supplies to hospitals. Security forces are working to rescue those trapped under rubble.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157The death toll of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal's northwest has risen to 157, the National Emergency Operation Center announced Saturday.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

FOX10NEWS: Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157Authorities said the death toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.

Source: FOX10News | Read more »

KSLCOM: Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157While rescuers were scrambling to rush aid, operations are hampered by the fact that many of the mountainous villages could only be reached by foot. Roads are blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake.

Source: KSLcom | Read more »