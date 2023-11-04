Strong Earthquake Hits Northwestern Nepal, Killing 128

Nepalese authorities are focused on finding survivors after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Nepal, killing at least 128 people and injuring dozens more. Communication is still cut off in many areas, making it difficult to determine the full extent of the damage. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and mountain trails, while helicopters are being used to transport medical workers and supplies to hospitals. Security forces are working to rescue those trapped under rubble.

