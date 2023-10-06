Strong D and two TD’s by Santiago lead Hillsborough to OT win at Hunterdon Central

Hillsborough has depended on its defense to carry the day all season long and Friday night the Raider D did it again, blanking Hunterdon Central over the last three quarters as well as two rounds of overtime to come away with a 19-13 win in a Big Central, American Silver Division contest in Flemington.

After giving up a pair of touchdowns to the Red Devils in the first quarter, Hillsborough’s defense dug in, holding Central’s dangerous running back Jacob Saus at bay and harassing quarterback RJ Hart throughout the rest of the game.The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week.

