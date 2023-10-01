Striving High

Does it feel like you're always overwhelmed? Here's an easy-to-remember way to help organize your thoughts and deal with your stress more effectively.Does it feel like you're always overwhelmed? Here's an easy-to-remember way to help organize your thoughts and deal with your stress more effectively.

Does it feel like you're always overwhelmed? Here's an easy-to-remember way to help organize your thoughts and deal with your stress more effectively.

Does it feel like you're always overwhelmed? Here's an easy-to-remember way to help organize your thoughts and deal with your stress more effectively.

Read more:

PsychToday »

My Journey Understanding Sexual Harassment and AssaultI’ve since become passionate about reducing sexual harassment and assault and embarked on a mission to create positive change in our community.

Live Webinar on October 24: A Parent’s Guide to Understanding Depression in TeensRegister below for this webinar on depression in teens on Tuesday, October 24, at 1pm ET. Sign up and you will receive the free webinar replay link as well!

Understanding the signs and symptoms of Gynecologic CancerCEO of Lamorinda Gynecology Dr. Cheruba Prabakar, talks with Weekend Morning Anchor Max Darrow on the potential risks women are missing when not scheduling appointments with a gynecologist and the symptoms to watch out for. (09-30-23)

New nitrogen isotope stretches our understanding of nuclear physicsA newly discovered very short-lived isotope of nitrogen, nitrogen-9, is, basically, an alpha particle with five extra protons.

The Science of the 1000x Shock: Understanding Earth’s Most Intense “Superbolt” Lightning StrikesWhen a storm's charging zone sits close to the Earth's surface, the resulting “superbolts” can be 1,000 times stronger than regular lightning. Superbolts are more likely to strike the closer a storm cloud’s electrical charging zone is to the land or ocean’s surface, a new study finds. These condi

Artificial Intelligence Could Finally Let Us Talk with AnimalsAI is poised to revolutionize our understanding of animal communication