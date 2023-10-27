String of armed robberies reported in Dauphin County, police investigating

The suspect in these robberies is described as a man wearing dark clothing and a mask. He has reportedly displayed a firearm during each robbery.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township police are searching for a suspect following four armed robberies. responded to four armed robberies at the following locations: two incidents at the M&T Bank outdoor ATM (2775 Paxton) and one incident each at Turkey Hill (2885 Paxton Street) and Dollar General (509 South 29th Street).

The suspect in these robberies is described as a man wearing dark clothing and a mask. He has reportedly displayed a firearm during each robbery. Anyone with information regarding the cases or with identifying the suspect is encouraged to contact Det. Patrick Corkle at pcorkle@swatarapolice.org or 717-564-2550. Tipsters can also contact Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 and request to speak with a Swatara Township Police Officer.

