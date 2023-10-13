Striking actors vow resolve, studios balk at latest demands

and other media companies said late Wednesday they were suspending talks after reviewing the latest offer from the SAG-AFTRA actors union. The move dashed hopes of a quick resolution after a deal with film and television writers.
"This is the part of the movie where the hero gets knocked down and you think they're out," Jason George, a member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, said outside Netflix. "And this is the part where you double down and you come back and win the day.
The two sides are at odds over actors' desire to benefit from the success of shows and movies on streaming services, such as the residuals that actors received during decades of broadcast television and reruns. SAG-AFTRA had initially asked that cast members receive a share of streaming revenue but changed the proposal to a per-subscriber bonus. headtopics.com
"We just felt it was a bridge too far," Sarandos said at the Bloomberg Screentime conference on Thursday. SAG-AFTRA countered that the studios had inflated the cost of their proposal. Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the cost would amount to roughly $500 million, and the union felt it was offering a concession that was closer to what the studios wanted.
Actor Michelle Boyd said she was still optimistic that a deal would be reached and was buoyed by the crowd that turned out to picket on Thursday.