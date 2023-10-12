Striking actors slam 'bullying tactics' as Hollywood studios break off talks

LOS ANGELES — Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.

“We made big moves in their direction that have just been ignored and not responded to,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists had resumed negotiations, told The Associated Press on a Los Angeles picket line Thursday.

When negotiations resumed with writers last month, their strike ended five days later, but similar progress was not made with the actors union.“It is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction,” the AMPTP said in a statement. headtopics.com

Actors have been on strike over issues including increases in pay for streaming programming and control of the use of their images generated by artificial intelligence. But the union letter to actors said the companies “refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them.

Actors and writers showed up to picket outside of the Netflix NFLX, -1.29% offices on Thursday. They were joined by Crabtree-Ireland and other SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee members who shared words of encouragement and resilience with their fellow union members. Individuals on the picket lines still remained hopeful that they will win and reach a future agreement with the AMPTP. headtopics.com

