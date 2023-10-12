Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studios

Talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios, killing any hopes that the strike by performers was coming to an end after nearly three months, as the writers strike recently did. The studios announced that they had suspended contract negotiations late Wednesday night, saying the gap between the two sides was too great to make continuing worth it. On Oct.

Representatives from the actors union did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Actors have been on strike over issues including increases in pay for streaming programming and control of the use of their images generated by artificial intelligence.

Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studiosStrike talks have broken off between Hollywood actors and studios. The alliance of studios and streaming services that negotiates with actors said late Wednesday that the two sides are so far apart in their contract talks that there is no point in continuing. Negotiations resumed last week for the first time since the actors went on strike in July.

