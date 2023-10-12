Strike talks break off between Hollywood actors and studios

Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Hollywood’s writers strike was declared over Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.

When negotiations resumed with writers last month, their strike ended five days later, but similar progress was not made with the actors union.

The SAG-AFTRA proposal would cost companies an additional $800 million a year and create “an untenable economic burden,” the statement said.Actors have been on strike over issues including increases in pay for streaming programming and control of the use of their images generated by artificial intelligence. headtopics.com

The AMPTP insisted its offers had been as generous as the deals that brought an end to the writers strike and brought a new contract to the directors guild earlier this year. From the start, the actors talks had nothing like the momentum that spurred marathon night-and-weekend sessions in the writers strike and brought that work stoppage to an end.

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted almost unanimously to ratify their new contract on Monday. Their leaders touted their deal as achieving most of what they had sought when they went on strike nearly five months earlier.Late night talk shows returned to the air within a week, and other shows including “Saturday Night Live” will soon follow. headtopics.com

