Strike at Vancouver Sugar Refinery Causes Shortages and Higher Costs for Small Businesses

A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is causing shortages and higher costs for small businesses that depend on sugar. The strike has stretched into a seventh week, leading to doubled wholesale costs for some businesses. The Sinfully Sweet Cathedral Bakery in Regina expects to increase prices in the new year as a result. Currently, their wholesale supplier can only provide them with two bags of sugar per week.

United States Headlines Read more: THESTARPHOENİX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWSHEALTH: FTC Warns Social Media Influencers and Trade Associations for Endorsing Aspartame and Sugar ProductsThe Federal Trade Commission has issued warnings to social media influencers and trade associations for not properly disclosing their connection to advertisers when endorsing aspartame and sugar products. The American Beverage Association and the Canadian Sugar Institute may have violated FTC rules.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

NYPOST: Islanders Lose to Canucks in Overtime, Extending Losing Streak to Six GamesThe New York Islanders lost to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime, extending their losing streak to six games. Despite not allowing a five-on-five goal, the Islanders blew a lead and suffered another defeat.

Source: nypost | Read more »

BGR: The Marvels' Post-Credits Scenes Tease Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret WarsThe post-credits scenes in The Marvels movie provide hints about the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The SAG-AFTRA strike ending allows Marvel to resume work on Deadpool 3 and future projects leading to the Multiverse Saga.

Source: BGR | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Voting on GM-UAW contract agreement too close to callVoting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

ABC: Journalists Killed in Israel-Hamas WarAbdallah, a Beirut-based videographer, was killed by a missile strike while providing a live signal for a Reuters crew during the Israel-Hamas war. The toll of journalists killed in October 2023 makes it the deadliest month for journalists since 1992.

Source: ABC | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Solar Energy Company in Gaza Struggles to Survive Amidst Israeli StrikesThe solar energy company Sunbox in Gaza City is facing uncertainty as its main offices were destroyed in an Israeli strike. The company's revenue has been cut and its employees are sheltering from Israeli bombardments. The war has severely impacted Gaza's economy.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »